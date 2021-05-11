Scheduled road and lane closures pose potential traffic impediments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say Lowcountry drivers need to watch out for a few scheduled overnight lane closures.
The first is scheduled in Downtown Charleston. Officials say westbound lanes on I-26 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
They say the closures will be between the North Meeting Street Exit and the Rutledge Avenue Exit.
Additionally, officials say they want to give motorists a heads up about some lane closures in Dorchester County. They say crews there are working to improve a portion of Highway 78.
Dorchester County says crews will be working day and night between Highway 178 and Meadows Drive.
They’ll be working through Friday, so officials say they want drivers to keep an eye out for workers while they’re driving through the area.
This is part of Phase 2-A of Dorchester County’s Highway 78 Improvement Project.
