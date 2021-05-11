Some school districts say they will continue to enforce masks until they receive more guidance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some school districts in South Carolina say they will continue to enforce their mask regulations until they receive further guidance from the state.
On Tuesday afternoon Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order to allow parents to decide whether their children will wear face masks in the classroom.
Officials with the Charleston County School District said they will comply with the face mask requirements for schools and buses until further guidance is received from the state.
In addition, Dorchester District 2 officials also stated they would be continuing to follow the established policies concerning masks and citied clarification from the governor’s office.
“Brian Symmes, Governor McMaster’s spokesperson, has clarified that existing rules requiring students to wear masks may remain in place until the form for parents is developed,” DD2 officials said. “The Governor expects this to be done very quickly. Therefore, Dorchester District Two will continue to adhere to the established policies concerning masks.”
The Georgetown County School District also released a short statement saying they would comply with face mask requirements for schools and buses until further guidance is received from the state.
