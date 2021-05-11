Study: SC counties with higher vaccination rates have lower COVID cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new study from The Medical University of South Carolina shows counties with higher vaccination rates show a decrease in COVID-19 spread.
According to MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project Director Michael D. Sweat, counties with 40% or more of their population vaccinated, saw a 17% decrease in virus spread.
Charleston County reportedly has the highest vaccine immunity coming in at nearly 43%, the study shows.
MUSC says the tri-county is at about 37% immunity with the help of vaccines.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Assistant Epidemiologist Jane Kelly says Sweat’s work is high quality.
“I’m excited by this analysis, but we don’t know enough yet about duration of immunity. I am concerned that people will think they will be long-term protected by natural infection, but we don’t have definitive proof of this,” Kelly said.
When it comes to vaccinations, Sweat says the shots clearly make a difference.
“We compared the 30 counties that have less than 40% vaccination immunity to the 16 counties that have 40% or more vaccination, and we looked at the growth rate over the past 14 days,” Sweat said. “Those with lower vaccination saw 17% growth. But the counties with 40% or more vaccination went down about 17%. So the virus is clearly spreading more easily in places with lower vaccinations.”
MUSC says the study also looked at natural immunity in a separate calculation.
“In the eight counties that have less than 20% natural immunity, the growth rate in the past 14 days was up an average of 68%,” Sweat said. “But in the 38 counties where there’s 20% or more natural immunity, the growth rate declined by 8%.”
Sweat says he looked at the effect of vaccines and natural immunity combined and his conclusion was that vaccination immunity is really working. “Natural immunity is working almost as well,” Sweat said. “And when you combine the two, you can get an even better effect.”
All of the findings were statistically significant, Sweat said, meaning they were caused by something other than chance.
He said everyone who can get vaccinated, should.
