Unseasonably cool midweek with plenty of showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through South Carolina Wednesday bringing an unusual drop in our May temperatures along with lots of clouds and plenty of rain.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Cool. High 66.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool. Showers Possible. High 67.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible Early. High 71.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.