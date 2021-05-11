Unseasonably cool midweek with plenty of showers!

By Joey Sovine | May 11, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:27 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through South Carolina Wednesday bringing an unusual drop in our May temperatures along with lots of clouds and plenty of rain.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Cool. High 66.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool. Showers Possible. High 67.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible Early. High 71.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.

