UofSC Board of Trustees rejects President Caslen’s offer to resign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A University of South Carolina spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the school’s president offered to resign his post but the school’s Board of Trustees rejected the resignation.
University President Bob Caslen’s offer to step down came a day after he issued a public apology for failing to cite the source in a commencement speech he gave over the weekend.
In a statement, Caslen acknowledged he used a portion of a speech given in 2014 by Adm. William McRaven in Caslen’s own message to graduates. He issued the following statement to the UofSC community:
I am truly sorry. During my remarks in our weekend commencement ceremonies, I shared a well-known quote from Admiral William McRaven and failed to cite him as its original author and speaker. I was searching for words about resilience in adversity and when they were transcribed into the speech, I failed to ensure its attribution. I take full responsibility for this oversight.
I sincerely apologize to Admiral McRaven, someone I know and respect, our graduates, their families and the entire university community for not leading by example.
In a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas, McCraven said the following:
“Know that life is not fair and that you will fail often. But if take you take some risks, step up when the times are toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden and never, ever give up — if you do these things, then the next generation and the generations that follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today. And what started here will indeed have changed the world — for the better.”
“Know that life is not fair and if you’re like me you’ll fail often. But if you take some risks, step up when times are toughest, face down the cowardly bullies and lift up the downtrodden and never, never give up – if you do those things, the next generation and the generations to follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today. And what started here – today – will indeed change the world — for the better.”
At an earlier weekend ceremony, Caslen came under fire when he congratulated new graduates of “the University of California.” When someone on the dais corrected him, he said, “Carolina, sorry about that.”
He then said he owed the audience push-ups for the mistake.
Caslen addressed both incidents in an interview with WIS-TV’s Judi Gaston Monday afternoon. He said he mistakenly referred to the “University of California” after a long day of ceremonies and after fist-bumping more between 1,600 to 1,800 students at that night’s graduation ceremony, the third one of the day.
“Then I walk back to the podium right afterwards, and as I’m going through my comments, you know, I’m just reading through there and I had a, I don’t know, a slip of the tongue that said, ‘University of California’ instead of ‘University of Carolina,’ of which I apologize and I deeply regret. But there is no excuse, I mean, you got to be on every single word, every single event.”
On the accusations that he plagiarized a portion of his speech, he acknowledged that is the proper term.
“Certainly and technically that’s exactly what it was because I use somebody else’s words without giving them attribution,” he said. “And that that fits the definition. That’s correct.”
Some UofSC students remarked on social media that if they plagiarize something, they could be subject to being expelled.
“They go to Student Conduct and there’s all kinds of different circumstances that would be in play, but that could be true,” Caslen said.
He also said he had already had a conversation with the chairman of the USC Board of Trustees about the concerns.
“I said if there’s a trust issue, that you do not trust me to be able to lead the university because of that particular oversight then I’ll have no problem giving you my resignation whatsoever,” he said. “And I would do that in a heartbeat if there’s a trust issue.”
He said the board has communicated its support and confidence.
Gov. Henry McMaster has also communicated his support, Caslen said.
Caslen said he regretted that his errors took the focus off of the graduates.
“It’s our graduates that have accomplished so much and that that persevere, particularly during the pandemic,” he said. “They’re the ones that have to celebrate, and the story is not about them and what they’ve achieved; the story’s about their president who misspoke and [made an] oversight on using somebody else’s words. And that’s unfortunate man.”
He also sought feedback from the Carolina community.
“I want to regain your trust. Tell me what I need to do,” he said. “And if you feel that I can’t that someone else needs to be here, that’s fine, too.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC/WIS. All rights reserved.