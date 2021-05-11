‘We are thankful and proud’: Lancaster Co. Schools bus driver said to have ‘saved a child’s life’

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Quick actions by a Lancaster County Schools bus driver may have saved a child’s life, according to the district’s Safety and Transportation Director.
Hettie Smith, the driver of Bus 68, was approaching a stop Monday afternoon when she noticed a car failing to slow down for the stopped school bus from Kershaw Elementary School.
Bryan Vaughn, the district’s Safety and Transportation Director, said the car attempted to get around the bus from the same side students were to exit.
Smith alertly stopped the students from getting off the bus.
The driver of the car reportedly told police he had “mechanical issues with his brakes.”
“Alert actions by the bus driver may have saved a child’s life today,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn continued to list reasons for sharing this story:
“1. The quick thinking of a veteran driver prevented an injury or death of a child and for that we are thankful and proud of Hettie Smith.
“2. This continues to emphasize the importance of not following too closely to school buses and being aware of your speed and reaction time as a driver. Life is precious and can be lost in a split second.”
