Berkeley Co. Schools call for more data on failing students

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board is calling for more data on failing students before updating the criteria to move on to the next grade level.
School officials say they’re considering adding exceptions to their guidelines that decide whether students are promoted to the next grade. They say it could potentially promote students even if they’re failing.
Under the proposed exception, the BCSB says students would only need passing grades in English/language arts and mathematics. The BCSB says students will still be able to take district-approved summer courses in those two subjects if they failed during the regular school year.
The board met at 5 p.m. Tuesday and they decided that they would postpone a decision on the proposal until later in May. They explained the postponement as resulting from a lack of data on the specifics of failing students.
Before the BCSB makes a decision on the proposal, they say they want more information on how many students are failing, which subjects are being failed and at what schools are the most failures being seen.
Some parents say the proposal is a good idea because the pandemic has affected their academic success, while others say it’s unfair to make special rules for passing students this year and not in previous years.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.