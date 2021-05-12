Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill to allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.
The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill.
The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.
The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee.
Earlier this month, the state Senate killed a so-called constitutional carry amendment, which would have allowed anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it anywhere weapons are legally allowed even if they do not have a concealed weapons permit.
Some state Democrats criticized the open carry bill, claiming it makes it easy for people to intimidate others and could potentially put minority gun owners who choose to open-carry at risk.
But state Republicans countered those arguments, saying open-carry only changes how a person can carry a firearm and protects those who have concealed weapons permits who may unintenionally expose their weapon in public.
South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry. The others are California, Florida, Illinois and New York.
