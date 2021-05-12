Carowinds delays opening of water park over worker shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCSC) - Carowinds says its water park is the latest facility to experience a shortage of available workers, resulting in a delay of its reopening.
The park’s Carolina Harbor Water Park will now open on June 12, spokesperson Lisa Stryker said.
“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge,” Stryker said. “We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our park guests.”
The new opening date “strikes an appropriate balance” between the park’s operating calendar and the availability of Carowinds seasonal employees who are needed to staff the facility.
“In response to the hiring challenge, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits,” Stryker said.
The park announced last month it would offer a $500 hiring bonus for new employees as it worked to add staff for the summer season.
Carowinds officials said they expected to hire approximately 900 seasonal workers for their 400-acre amusement park, which is located on the border of North and South Carolina.
The park itself is expected to reopen for the season on May 22.
