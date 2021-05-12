Charleston city leaders approve climate action plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council says the city will be moving forward with a climate-focused sustainability plan.
City officials say the city’s “Climate Action Plan” is the first of its kind and it will serve as the groundwork for sustainability. They say the goal of the plan is to address our changing environment.
The plan was approved by the full committee on April 15 and was just waiting for approval at city council’s Tuesday night meeting.
It lays out a 5-year strategy to reduce carbon pollution and city officials say it presents ways to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.
City leaders say they’re focusing on buildings, transportation and waste, but the plan could cost up to $1.6 million.
