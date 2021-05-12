Columbia’s Bats Too Much for RiverDogs in 12-4 Loss

Columbia (5-3) grabbed control for good in the third. Felix Familia opened the inning with a single off of Ben Brecht. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one out for Maikel Garcia, who was a key factor in Tuesday’s series-opening win for Columbia. The shortstop came through again with a two-run single to center that cut the lead in half. Juan Carlos Negret, who was 0-18 on the season, clubbed a go-ahead three-run home run in the next at bat that pushed Columbia in front 5-4.