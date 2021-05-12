Columbia’s Bats Too Much for RiverDogs in 12-4 Loss

Columbia, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs felt great about the start of Wednesday night’s game at Segra Park in Columbia. Two home runs in the top of the first inning staked them to a 4-0 lead just six batters into the game. However, the RiverDogs were held without a hit the rest of the way and Columbia put together three big innings to pull away for a 12-4 win.
The RiverDogs (4-4) quick start was initiated by Nick Schnell who hit the first pitch of the game from Fireflies starter Matt Stil out of the ballpark. After Stil issued a pair of two-out walks, Luis Leon tacked on with his first home run of the campaign, a three-run blast that cleared the right field wall. From that point forward, four Columbia pitchers did not allow another hit and combined to strike out 17 RiverDogs hitters.
Columbia (5-3) grabbed control for good in the third. Felix Familia opened the inning with a single off of Ben Brecht. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one out for Maikel Garcia, who was a key factor in Tuesday’s series-opening win for Columbia. The shortstop came through again with a two-run single to center that cut the lead in half. Juan Carlos Negret, who was 0-18 on the season, clubbed a go-ahead three-run home run in the next at bat that pushed Columbia in front 5-4.
In the fifth, the Fireflies went to work against reliever Steffon Moore. A wild pitch allowed the first run of the inning to score and later, with the bases loaded, catcher Kale Emshoff ripped a bases clearing three-run triple into the gap for a 9-4 Columbia advantage.
Negret delivered once more in the eighth inning with his second three-run home run of the evening. The right fielder finished the game 3-4 with two home runs, six runs batted in and three runs scored. Eight of the nine players in the Columbia lineup tallied a hit with Negret and Garcia collecting three each. The 13 hits surrendered by RiverDogs pitching were a season-high.
The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Taj Bradley (0-1, 19.29) will start for the RiverDogs while RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 6.75) will take the ball for Columbia.