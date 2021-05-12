Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five With 6-3 Victory Over Bulldogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Ari Sechopoulos drove in two, Zach Williams pitched into the seventh and several players flashed the leather as College of Charleston extended its win streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Joe Riley Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 6, The Citadel 3
Location: Charleston, S.C. (Joe Riley Park)
Records: Charleston (22-18), The Citadel (11-33)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars opened the scoring with one run in the first and, after the Bulldogs countered with two in the home half, answered with two in the second and one in the third to open a 4-2 lead on Tanner Steffy’s RBI double to left center. Williams settled in after a rough first frame and pitched into the seventh to earn his second win of the season. Sechopoulos led off the eighth with his sixth homer of the season to reach the 30-RBI mark for the campaign. Jordan Carr entered with runners on the corners and no outs in the eighth and pitched out of the jam with a strikeout and a 5-4-3 double play. He then tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his third save.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Williams bounced back from a tough first frame scattering four hits, striking out three and holding the Bulldogs off the board over his final five and two-thirds innings to earn the win. The junior southpaw totaled six and one-third innings on the night while surrendering two runs on seven hits and striking out three without allowing a walk.
NOTABLES
· Sechopoulos extended his hitting streak to six games and his reached base streak to 15 with a 2-for-4 night.
· The senior first baseman scored twice and drove in two with a solo homer and an RBI groundout.
· Steffy reached base three times with an RBI double as part of a 2-for-3 night.
· Cam Dean and Donald Hansis each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
· Hansis made a highlight reel diving catch in right field to end the second inning.
· Joseph Mershon flashed the leather twice with a pair of stellar plays at the hot corner in the fourth.
· The victory extends the Cougars’ win streak against The Citadel to 17 games.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday evening when they host Coastal Carolina at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.