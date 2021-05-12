Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five With 6-3 Victory Over Bulldogs

The Cougars opened the scoring with one run in the first and, after the Bulldogs countered with two in the home half, answered with two in the second and one in the third to open a 4-2 lead on Tanner Steffy’s RBI double to left center. Williams settled in after a rough first frame and pitched into the seventh to earn his second win of the season. Sechopoulos led off the eighth with his sixth homer of the season to reach the 30-RBI mark for the campaign. Jordan Carr entered with runners on the corners and no outs in the eighth and pitched out of the jam with a strikeout and a 5-4-3 double play. He then tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his third save.