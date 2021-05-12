Gas experts report 37% of Myrtle Beach stations have run dry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - Nearly 40% of gas stations in Myrtle Beach don’t have gasoline, according to an oil and refined products analyst with Gas Buddy.
Patrick DeHaan has been tracking gas shortages across the East Coast since Monday when stations started facing gas supply issues.
As of 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, he is reporting that 37% of Myrtle Beach gas stations have run dry. He’s also reporting that 61% of stations in Wilmington, N.C. have run out of gas.
As for what’s happening statewide, DeHaan tweeted out as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, 7.5% of gas stations in the Palmetto State are out and 14.7% in North Carolina are now running on empty.
This all comes as many leaders, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, are asking drivers to be smart at the fuel pumps as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues.
“There is no need to rush to top off your gas tanks or hoard gas,” McMaster tweeted Tuesday. “The pipeline is expected to resume operations by the end of the week.”
The governor said that due to S.C. being under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect to facilitate fuel delivery and protect consumers.
“My office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory Staff regarding the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and we stand ready to take any additional action that may be necessary,” McMaster said on Twitter.
The Colonial Pipeline is the East Coast’s main fuel supply line, transporting more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel per day.
The FBI says a criminal gang called Dark Side is behind the cyberattack on the pipeline last week.
Agents said the gang steals money from corporations and gives a cut to charity.
Colonial Pipeline officials said service should be restored by the end of the week. Hopes are that gas stations running low should be back to normal next week.
Across the Grand Strand, some gas stations are already running dry and experts said panicking could have a negative impact on people’s wallets.
GasBuddy, an app that monitors gas prices, show some of the biggest impacts for the Carolinas will probably be felt inland, since gas can still come into the coast through ports.
According to GasBuddy’s fuel tracker, as of Tuesday morning, a number of Grand Strand gas stations reported having “limited fuel options.” One near Ocean Lakes Campground was listed as having “no fuel and power.”
Brooke Holden, spokesperson for the city of Conway, said city staff has been ordered to top off tanks daily.
“Leaders are monitoring the potential for fuel shortages around the clock,” Holden said. “In addition, we work with emergency management leaders ahead to mitigate.”
Horry County provided a statement as well.
“We are aware of concerns regarding gas availability,” the statement said. “We are monitoring the situation and will adjust as needed. Public safety services continue with normal operations and we are taking steps to ensure we have an adequate fuel supply.”
Some business owners like Jay Aponte of Aponte Lawn Care are hoping the situation gets resolved sooner rather than later.
“I’m at the pump, gas station every other day getting gas for my equipment,” Apotne said. “It takes a beating on me just knowing that I’m not going to be able to make money. It’s a big factor in what I do for a living.”
Even though some gas stations might run low, experts said prices shouldn’t be impacted very much.
However, if people bleed them dry, experts said the problem could last two to three weeks in some areas.
“Panic buying or hoarding of gasoline will prolong outages and price spikes, making them much worse,” information on GasBuddy’s website stated.
The Hartsville Police Department brought some levity to the situation, taking to Facebook Tuesday morning and posting a photo of a vehicle that could have come straight off the set of a “Mad Max” movie.
“With gas shortages being what they are this week, don’t be alarmed when you see some of the patrol cars we’re having City Maintenance work up for us,” the Facebook post began.
The department then took a serious tone, asking residents not to panic buy and fill up every container they have, “that it will help reduce demand spikes and shortages.”
