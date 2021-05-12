Gas in high demand across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many people in the Lowcountry are rushing to get gas as the Colonial Pipeline remains closed. Despite government officials urging people to not hoard gas, some have even had to close their pumps.
The Circle K at Maybank Highway and River Road had to close its pumps for regular gas on Wednesday morning.
They are waiting to hear when someone will come refill their station.
The Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, says the latest they have heard is the pipeline hopes to be back running on Friday. And he says these stations could restore fuel quicker.
“I would expect that there will be improvements in the midnight hours after dark,” De Haan said. “When stations are closed, that refueling can go much faster.”
In West Ashley, lines of cars can be seen waiting to fill up their tanks at the Costco.
“What’s going on here now is turned from a pipeline issue that is Colonial Pipeline that delivers millions of gallons of product to the east coast, now it’s turned into more of a hoarding story and intense demand,” De Haan said.
