Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Soccer
4-A Lower State Finals
James Island 3 North Augusta 0 - The Trojans advance to the 4-A state championship match on Saturday in Irmo where they’ll face Eastside.
3-A Lower State Finals
Brookland-Cayce 2 Bishop England 1 F/2OT
1-A Lower State Finals
Palmetto Scholars 6 Royal Live Oaks 0 - The Phoenix move on to the 1-A state title match on Friday afternoon where they’ll face Southside Christian.
Baseball
SCISA 1-A State Championship Series - Game 2
Dorchester Academy 1 St. John’s Christian 1 PPD/5 - The game was postponed due to weather in the 5th inning and is scheduled to be resumed on Wednesday. Dorchester Academy leads the best of 3 series 1-0.
Softobal
SCISA 2-A State Championship Series - Game 2
Colleton Prep 5 Pee Dee Academy 4 - The War Hawks win at home to even up the best of 3 series at 1 game apiece. The deciding game will be played on Thursday at Laurence Manning.
