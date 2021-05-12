More additions made to downtown Charleston hotel proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Global hotel chain, Aloft Hotels, has a new property in the works on the peninsula and plans for the space are expanding beyond just a hotel.
The site is between Cannon Street and Spring Street near the West Edge apartments. There is currently an abandoned building on the site where a Wendy’s fast food restaurant use to be.
While the hotel is set to be built on the West side of the property, closest to the Ashley River, plans show the proposed parking garage and shopping area would go on the other side of the property.
The City of Charleston’s Design Review Board is reviewing drawings on Wednesday to determine if the outside look of the garage will work in downtown.
The garage would be five stories high and the bottom floor would be designated to retail stores. The associated hotel would be ten stories high and have 175 rooms.
The project has been in the works for years, but city officials say the project is nearly approved at this point. At Wednesday’s meeting officials are primarily going over the finishing touches.
If the Board of Architectural Review approves the project, the city’s planning department says it will be the final approval the hotel and garage need before starting construction.
The meeting is set to start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and all public comments need to be submitted before noon.
