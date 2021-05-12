Mount Pleasant Police host Narcan training

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who want to help keep their community safe have the opportunity to learn how to use the opioid overdose first response treatment, Narcan.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and officials from Charleston County say they will be training citizens on how to use the lifesaving product during a course at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The course will be offered at the Town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane. That is off of Northcutt Boulevard.
Charleston County officials say people who complete the training will also get an overdose prevention kit.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.