Police arrest man wanted for break-ins, thefts at W. Ashley neighborhoods

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man wanted for a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts at West Ashley neighborhoods.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Dequenci Deshun Parker of North Charleston.
According to investigators, the rash of forced entry break-ins happened on April 27 through May 7 along the Ashley River Road and Bees Ferry corridor.
“Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and offender using stolen credit cards just after the thefts was made public last week,” CPD officials said.
On Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., CPD officials said a veteran Team Four patrol officer saw a vehicle on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard whose driver fit the description of an individual who closely resembled the suspect from surveillance video.
The officer reported that a traffic stop was conducted and evidence of some of the thefts was seen in plain view within the vehicle.
“Investigators are working on notifying victims along with adding additional charges,” Charleston police said. “We would like to remind people to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors and to immediately report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.”
