Researchers conduct study on Downtown’s free sunscreen dispensers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Researchers are studying what leads people to use free sunscreen dispensers in Charleston in an effort to improve educational messaging about the importance of sun protection.
The new study uses an app to notify users when they’re near the sunscreen dispensers that are scattered around the peninsula. It will ask them a number of questions, including what they think the temperature is. The goal is to understand what factors lead people to wear sunscreen.
“Is it humidity? Is it the UV index? Is it the temperature outside? Because we can figure out what makes people think that sunscreen is necessary to use, we can better educate and say yes you’re right or no you’re wrong, and better inform the public in that manner,” MUSC first-year medical resident Dr. Alan Snyder said.
The study will also help the city determine if the dispensers are in the best locations to encourage use.
Researchers are hoping to get 1,000 people to take part. They’ve installed QR codes with a link to the study near the dispensers.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.