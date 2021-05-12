SC reports 2nd day with fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control daily report on COVID-19 Wednesday included four confirmed deaths and three probable deaths attributed to the disease.

DHEC reported a total of 182 confirmed new cases and 177 probable new cases.

The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 486,537 confirmed cases, 99,069 probable cases, 8,453 confirmed deaths and 1,150 probable deaths.

Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 5,854 tests, which showed a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

