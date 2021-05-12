Showers stick around with cool temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will stall south of the Lowcountry later this afternoon, brining with it much cooler temperatures and on and off showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s this evening, make sure to bundle up! The front will remain nearby on Thursday, clouds stick around with a few showers. Highs will be near 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. The record lowest high temperature on Thursday at the Charleston International Airport is 68 degrees (set in 1996). Any leftover showers will quickly come to an end Friday morning. Clouds give way to more sunshine in the afternoon and a slow warm up is on the way for the weekend with highs in the 80s.