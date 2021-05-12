Two men arrested after deputies recover nearly 80 golf clubs, drugs

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two men after they recovered nearly 80 golf clubs and stolen items during an investigation in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Dillon Scott Robinson of Surfside Beach and 30-year-old Matthew Gregory Seidel of Murrells Inlet.
Robinson was arrested on Monday at an apartment on Blue Stem Drive on Pawleys Island where deputies say they recovered 56 golf clubs and five golf bags, and 22 golf clubs and a range finder at a retail outlet.
Seidel was taken into custody on Tuesday. Deputies reported recovering power tools and firearm accessories reported as stolen, personal identification of the victims, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a digital scale at his home.
Both Robinson and Seidel are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.
Robinson is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of petit larceny and one count of burglary, 3rd degree.
Seidel is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of petit larceny enhanced, three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, III drugs, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base 1st offense.
