‘We are all here to help you’: Nurses stress why the profession is their calling

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s National Nurses Week and WMBF News is highlighting several nurses in the area.
Nurses are some of the frontline workers who’ve given this past year their all and several said it’s their patients and teams that keep them coming back.
Many nurses said this career is their calling and they enjoy helping others.
”We got into this world for a reason everybody has their own story but we are all here to help you,” Conway Medical Center ER nurse Taylor Wright said.
Tidelands Health Georgetown’s Ashley Griffith said her favorite part about the career is helping people get better.
“I like when patients connect with us on social media to see their progress - especially with COVID - when they left and how well they’re doing now,” Griffith said.
Tidelands Health RN Lacy Miller said nursing is a calling.
“You have to love what you do because it’s such a challenging, rigorous job and if you didn’t love it there’s no way you’d be able to do it,” Miller said.
For one Tidelands Health Nurse, Laura Tiller, she wasn’t always a nurse. She began her professional career as a teacher and in her 40s decided to change paths.
“I just decided to give it a shot. I enjoy helping people and I really love the nursery because you get to be there on one of the happiest days of someone’s life,” Tiller said.
McLeod Health’s Ashley Bell said she first found a passion for nursing when she was visiting nurses and doctors for her brother at a young age.
“The way they took care of not only my brother - nurses and doctors - but they took care of my family and treated them like they were patients during that difficult time,” Bell said.
McLeod Health’s Ashlee Fitzgerald said she’s proud to call herself a nurse too.
“We are privileged to see some extraordinary things and definitely being in this line of work will make you believe in miracles and a higher power,” Fitzgerald said.
Nurses Week is from May 6 to May 12.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.