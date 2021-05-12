Working Wednesdays: W International has openings for welders, others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to work with W International.
Located in Bushy Park in Goose Creek, W International is currently hiring welders, fitters, forklift/Hi-lo drivers, machine operators, and quality inspectors. Salaried positions are also available. To apply for jobs, click the link.
W International is a premier worldwide fabrication corporation that provides manufacturing, custom fabrication, project management, tooling, and engineering services to clients in the Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Energy, and Commercial industries.
Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
