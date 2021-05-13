Activists holding press conference on inmate’s death at Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activist groups are holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon regarding the death of an inmate at the Charleston County jail.
The groups, who include the ACLU of South Carolina and Charleston BLM, said they will be calling for full transparency and accountability in Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Al Cannon Detention Center. The presser is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston County Courthouse.
You can watch it here when it begins.
City of Charleston officials say they are communicating with the sheriff’s office in reference to the “rumored release” of the video of Sutherland at the Charleston County jail which has not been released. Officials said they have communicated with area businesses that as a precaution they have brought in additional officers this afternoon and have opened their operations center.
“We do expect some spontaneous demonstrations but as of now there is no information,” city officials said.
Sutherland died on the morning of Jan. 5, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The investigation into Sutherland’s death remains open and is still active, O’Neal said.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said her investigation, based on a report from the State Law Enforcement Division, found that Sutherland became unresponsive and died after Charleston County deputies in the jail worked to forcibly remove him from his jail cell so that he could attend a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge.
Pathologist J.C. Upshaw Downs ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death as “undetermined,” but said he died “as a result of excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process,” according to a release from Wilson’s office.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not as yet released footage from inside the jail. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Tuesday those recordings had not yet been released for several reasons, “including deference to the Sutherland family.”
“Presently, the family is not ready for the public to see the recordings of the death of their loved one, and I am honoring their wishes,” Graziano said in the statement. “I support releasing the video to the public when the time is appropriate.”
The sheriff also cited several ongoing investigations, both internal and external.
Sutherland’s death came hours after North Charleston Police transported him from Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Police responded to the facility after staff members called 911 on the night of Jan. 4 to report “a large-scale fight had erupted between patients and staff and that staff urgently needed help from law enforcement,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said.
Summey released a video Wednesday that included audio clips from the 911 call and body cam footage from North Charleston Police officers showing them taking Sutherland into custody. Body cam footage ends as Sutherland is being escorted with a nurse into the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Summey says when North Charleston officers last had Sutherland in their sight, “he was healthy” and was being accompanied by a nurse as he went into the jail.
“It brings me sorrow to know that Jamal passed away the following day on Jan. 5, but I am relieved that video and audio exists to let us see the respect and patience that North Charleston Police Officers displayed that night,” Summey said. “While Jamal’s family continues to grieve his passing, I hope our recordings of the interaction gives the family and the community confidence in the way we conducted ourselves.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.