Berkeley County man arrested after mistaken for stabbing suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was arrested after being detained by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for a crime he did not commit.
“When you’re going through that situation you get so frustrated because you know you didn’t do anything wrong,” Justin Paul said.
On Tuesday, Goose Creek Police officers and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a stabbing that took place in the same apartment complex Paul lives around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says Paul was spotted walking in the same direction as the suspect wanted for the stabbing.
Paul says there was just one part of the suspect’s description he fit.
“My skin color,” Paul said. “Clothes don’t matter in a description. It’s basically that person who they are stereotyping.”
Paul is black, and he has a wife and child. He had just got off work and had returned home to his apartment off Red Bank Road before all of this happened. He says he left his apartment to walk to a nearby gas station.
“I just got off work. It was a long day so I walked to the store to pick up a little Gatorade to get myself something to drink,” Paul said, describing how he had walked past several Goose Creek police officers without incident before being questioned by a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy.
“My first question was what crime am I being suspected of? He tells me I’m being detained. I’m asking him why. He is not giving me that information,” Paul said. “He grabbed my hands and put them so far behind my back to where basically you could feel my shoulder was getting ready to pop.”
Paul said the deputy then threw him on the ground and placed a knee on his back.
“If you already have me on the ground, there’s no point in kneeling. I think the knee is applying force. It’s basically his ego that he wanted to hurt me,” Paul said. “It’s going to be the knee then it’s going to be the gun. I was like, now it’s the knee. What’s next, the gun?”
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office paints a different picture. In statement, the sheriff’s office said Paul did not respond to blue lights or commands from the officer.
“Paul continued to walk away from the deputy and at that time he was advised he was being detained pending an investigation,” the statement reads. “Paul was requested to place his hands behind his back but instead began to physically resist being detained and disregarded lawful commands.”
Dash cam video shows Paul walking away as the deputy approaches.
The deputy pushes a resisting Paul up against his patrol vehicle, places Paul’s hands behind his back then throws Paul to the ground.
“Paul was eventually taken into custody after the deputy used a soft empty-hand control technique. This is a level of physical control that is used minus the aid of equipment and weapons. At this minimal level force, bare hands are used to gain control of a suspect. Paul suffered a minor laceration to his knee during the detainment,” the statement reads.
Minutes later a voice over the dash cam video can be heard saying, “That is not our suspect correct. This is not our suspect.”
Later in the video a Goose Creek officer is heard asking if the deputy knows that Paul is not the suspect. The deputy says Paul resisted being detained and is being taken to jail.
Paul spent the night in jail and is now facing charges of public disorderly conduct and a Berkeley County ordinance evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office says they continue to investigate the arrest and all events leading up to it.
