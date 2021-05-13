Deputies investigating late-night McClellanville shooting

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one man wounded.
Deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of River Road where a shooting had been reported, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
He said EMS took a man to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
“The victim’s vehicle was also damaged by gunfire,” Antonio said.
Deputies say a gunman in another vehicle reportedly shot the victim.
But no description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle has been released so far.
Antonio said this is an active investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
