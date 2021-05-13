Dogs rescued from house fire set during active shooting, manhunt near Conway awaiting ‘reunion day’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tense situation that unfolded two weeks ago in Horry County ended with a life-saving rescue.
On April 29, authorities were called to an active shooting incident on Miles Standish Court near S.C. 544. That situation included a fully-involved house fire.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, after getting the nod from leadership with the Horry County Police Department that it was safe to proceed to firefighting, crews rushed in to get the blaze under control.
While battling the fire, one firefighter rescued a dog from a cage inside the residence, first responders said.
The puppy was brought out safely and passed off to HCPD environmental service officers, who provided the animal with oxygen. Two other dogs were also rescued by officers, information on the two departments’ Facebook pages stated.
“The trio was reunited away from the fire and then taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center veterinarian for a check-up,” a Facebook post shared by both the HCPD and the HCFR stated. “While their mom gets back on her feet, the HCACC is taking care of the two larger dogs and the smaller dog is staying by her side.”
County officials said the dogs are not up adoption and “they’re just patiently waiting for reunion day.”
Terry Brady, 60, was arrested and faces a slew of charges in connection with the active shooting, subsequent manhunt and the fire, including attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, kidnapping and second-degree arson.
According to authorities, the incident began as a domestic violence complaint before it escalated.
The State Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Investigations Unit examined the scene and were able to determine the fire was intentionally set using an “open flame and available combustible materials.”
