Doxakis Named First Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher John Doxakis has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4-9, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon. The southpaw earned the honor after two dominant performances to open the season.
Doxakis made his 2021 debut as the RiverDogs opening night starter against Myrtle Beach on May 4th. That night, he worked 4.0 scoreless innings and collected five strikeouts while scattering two hits. The 22-year old also toed the rubber in the series finale against Myrtle Beach on May 9 and was nearly untouchable. He retired all nine batters that he faced in the game, striking out eight of them, and struck out each of the last seven hitters that stepped into the box against him.
The Tampa Bay Rays selected Doxakis in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Texas A&M. Following the draft, he pitched in 12 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Rays former short-season affiliate. Over 32.2 innings with Hudson Valley, Doxakis posted a 1.93 earned run average, allowing opponents to hit just .174 against him. To this point in his professional career, Doxakis has recorded 44 strikeouts with only 11 walks in 39.2 innings.