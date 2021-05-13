Doxakis Named First Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

Doxakis made his 2021 debut as the RiverDogs opening night starter against Myrtle Beach on May 4th. That night, he worked 4.0 scoreless innings and collected five strikeouts while scattering two hits. The 22-year old also toed the rubber in the series finale against Myrtle Beach on May 9 and was nearly untouchable. He retired all nine batters that he faced in the game, striking out eight of them, and struck out each of the last seven hitters that stepped into the box against him.