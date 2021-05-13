Families of children on hijacked SC school bus to hold news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of two of the 18 students whose school bus was hijacked last week will speak to reporters Thursday morning.
Attorneys for the families say they will speak about the ordeal at 11:30 a.m. and will call on authorities at Fort Jackson and Richland County School District Two to “answer tough questions about the dramatic failures” that led to the incident, according to a release from attorneys Bakari Sellers and Jessica Fickling.
Authorities say a 23-year-old Fort Jackson trainee boarded the school bus, which bound for a Midlands elementary school on May 6, armed with a military-issued M4 rifle.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the trainee, identified as Jovan Collazo, told the driver he did not want to hurt anyone but demanded he be driven to the next town.
Lott said the man later let the driver and the 19 children off the bus and continued to drive it for several miles before abandoning it.
No one was injured in the incident and Collazo was captured a short time later.
He faces multiple charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.
The commander of Fort Jackson, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., said Collazo’s rifle was not loaded since trainees that early into their training are not given access to ammunition, but he noted at a May 6 news conference that the bus driver and the children aboard the bus would have had no way of knowing that.
Beagle said Collazo managed to jump a fence line at approximately 7 a.m. that morning and make his way into the community. The sheriff’s office received calls about a man with a rifle attempting to flag down cars on I-77. A short time later, the parent of a child on the bus flagged down a deputy to report there was a man on their child’s bus with a gun.
Beagle said the trainee’s direct leaders describe him as “very quiet.” Their investigation indicated that Collazo was simply trying to get back home to New Jersey, he said.
“One thing that he was trying to do, because he was in his physical training uniform was trying to acquire the clothes and a lot, which we assumed would have been to a bus station, the airport, a train station, in order to make it home,” Beagle said.
There was nothing to indicate that he intended to harm anyone else or himself, Beagle said.
Fort Jackson officials said they notified law enforcement, but admitted the trainee had been gone for some time before they noticed.
Beagle said the trainee disappeared during “personal hygiene time,” which is designed to give them time to prepare to go to breakfast. But he said that by taking his rifle, it made it harder for others to immediately recognize he was unaccounted for.
Collazo, meanwhile, is expected to remain in jail until his scheduled court appearance on May 28.
