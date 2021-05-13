King Street traffic changes, designed to boost safety, begin Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police will launch a new safety protocol for Charleston’s King Street Thursday night in response to a string of weekend violence.
Starting Thursday night at 9 p.m., King Street will be switched to one way traffic from Spring Street to the Battery, according to Mayor John Tecklenburg, who announced the changes during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
This change will take effect every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
In addition, drivers will not be allowed to park on King Street between Spring and Mary Streets from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We really feel to create this additional space for everyone that’s enjoying King Street will make a difference,” Tecklenburg said at the news conference.
Charleston Police will have an increased presence in the area with additional DUI enforcement as well as fire code enforcement to prevent overcrowding of businesses.
The city also planned to add additional lighting for portions of the street.
“We have a very safe city,” Reynolds said. “We’re working very hard to keep it safe.”
The changes come after a string of violence incidents that began early Sunday morning with a large fight. Police responded to the 500 block of King Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. where the fight was taking place.
A short time later, three stabbing victims who police say were injured during the fight, arrived at MUSC seeking treatment.
Police then were called to the 700 block of King Street at 3:30 a.m. where shots were reported.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds said three people were wounded.
Police arrested one man, 20-year-old Justin Drayton, and charged him with public disorderly conduct in connection to the fight.
An 18-year-old, Zyarie Dazure Orum, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbings and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Reynolds said he expected additional arrests could happen as the investigation continued. But he also challenged everyone to be part of the solution.
“It’s like an ecosystem, and everybody has to work hard to protect this great city, to protect our communities, our businesses, and make sure that we continue to be the great strong Charleston that we are,” he said. “We continue to investigate those shootings, and I would ask the parents, as the mayor said, this is a shared effort. Why would you have a 16, 17-year-old out on King Street, or in other parts of our city, at 3:30 or 4 in the morning, involved in a shootout, stabbing each other, in fistfights, fighting the police? That’s not something that we’re going to tolerate.”
City spokesman Jack O’Toole said police would also increase enforcement of IDs among underage patrons.
Included in the changes planned for the King Street area are more frequent street sweeping and cleaning of sidewalks and common areas, he said.
