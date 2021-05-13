Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
SCISA 1-A State Championship Series - Game 2
St. John’s Christian 3 Dorchester Academy 2 F/8 - The Cavaliers earned a walk off win in extra innings to keep the best of 3 series alive. The win evened the series at 1 game apiece. The 3rd and deciding game will be played Friday at Holly Hill Academy
Softball
SCISA 2-A State Championship Series - Game 3
Colleton Prep 10 Pee Dee Academy 0 F/5 - Colleton Prep scored 5 runs in the first inning and went on to win the 3rd and deciding game to win the state championship.
