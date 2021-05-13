Lawmakers take action after inmates death at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston area public officials are responding in anticipation of the potential release of footage that captured the final moments of a mentally ill man inside the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Jamal Sutherland died in the jail on Jan 5, just about 14 hours after he was initially booked into the detention center. Now, more than five months later, lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates are calling for accountability and justice.
Senator Marlon Kimpson described video of Sutherland’s death as “grim and heartbreaking,” though he had not personally viewed its contents and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet to released any of the footage.
“Mental illness in and of itself is not a crime and certainly not deserving of death,” Kimpson said. “At a minimum, when law enforcement is involved, they must be adequately trained to intervene in such situations.”
Other lawmakers, Representative JA Moore and Representative Marvin Pendarvis, have filed three bills aimed at preventing future tragedies. The measures would address excessive force, the use of tasers and stun guns, and the treatment of inmates with mental conditions within the prison system.
“What happened to Jamal Sutherland was unacceptable and outrageous,” Rep. Moore said. “There must be accountability and we must take steps to make sure this never happens again. I have been in conversation with his family, and I will continue to work with them and make sure they are heard throughout this process. As this story unfolds, I ask that members of our community remain calm. I will not rest until justice is served and the people responsible for this are held fully accountable.”
Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor also responded to Sutherland’s death investigation on Thursday. In a statement, Pryor extended sympathies and condolences to Sutherland’s family and called Sutherland’s death a tragic and unfortunate situation.
“Every party involved is committed to reviewing each aspect of his arrest and incarceration, as well as the events that occurred during an attempt to transport him to his bond hearing on assault charges on the morning of January 5, and his untimely death. Without question, Mr. Sutherland’s family deserves no less. As we go through this investigation, it is critically important that conclusions not be drawn prematurely, that theories not be passed along as truths, and that hearsay or innuendo not become seen as fact. We hope the members of the community, as well as the local and national media, will be respectful of the family, as well as those committed to getting to the answers about this tragedy. No stone will be unturned. No question unanswered and no responsibility will be unaccounted for. If it is determined that Mr. Sutherland’s death was the direct result of inappropriate actions, then the proper authorities will take the necessary steps. That is how our system works. That is how it must work. And we must let it,” Pryor said. “We recognize that this situation understandably raises legitimate and serious concerns. We recognize that emotions are high and concerns are justifiably warranted but it is important that we choose to address this, as a community at large, calmly and together. As a community, we have faced terrible challenges in the past together. We have shown the world during our darkest periods we are able and committed to working cohesively, respectfully, and honorably, and we must do so now.”
Charleston city officials also sent a message to downtown businesses informing them that, as a precaution for possible demonstrations, additional officers have been brought in and the city has opened its operations center.
