Police investigate deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a shooting at a motel that left a 48-year-old man dead Wednesday night.
An incident report states police responded to a shooting reported at a motel in the 7400 block of Northside Drive. Police found the victim lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers gathered potential witnesses and established a perimeter around the room.
Police have not yet released a description on the possible shooter and Chief Deputy Scott Deckard said the investigation remains active.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
