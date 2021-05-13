RiverDogs Earn First Road Win with 2-0 Shutout of Columbia

Four RiverDogs (5-4) pitchers combined to blank the Fireflies while striking out 14 and scattering 5 hits. Taj Bradley worked 4.0 scoreless innings and struck out six in his second start of the season. He turned the ball over to the bullpen with the 1-0 lead still intact. Andrew Gross and Trevor Brigden worked 2.0 innings each, combining for seven strikeouts. In the ninth, Colby White allowed a two-out single to Kale Emshoff, but closed the door on Columbia to earn his second save.