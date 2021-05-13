SC reports new COVID-19 cases rise above 200

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 3:10 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After two days with new COVID-19 cases below 200, South Carolina’s health department reported an increase above that mark in Thursday’s report.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 229 new confirmed and 224 new probable cases, along with 14 new confirmed and two new probable deaths.

The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 486,761 confirmed cases, 99,196 probable cases, 8,467 confirmed deaths and 1,152 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report tallied the results of 11,348 tests, which showed a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

