SC State Elections Commission chief to resign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chief of the South Carolina State Elections Commission has submitted her letter of resignation to inform the chairman of the commission that she plans to leave her position effective December 31, 2021.
Marci Andino spent 18 years at the Executive Director of the State Elections Commission. Andino did not state a reason for leaving her position in her resignation letter, but did mention that she was proud of the commission’s accomplishments.
“I have dedicated most of my life’s work to ensuring my fellow South Carolinians had the opportunity to vote in fair and impartial elections. As I near the fulfillment of the duties of my current post, I stand proud of our accomplishments. And as I plan for future opportunities, I will always remain steadfast in my dedication to the preservation of our democracy,” Andino stated.
