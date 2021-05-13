State senator urges calm ahead of video release showing Charleston Co. inmate’s death

“At this point, I would simply ask that the public, be patient, as the videotape, as my understanding will be soon released, and asked for patience as all of the facts unfold,” he said. “And I would also ask law enforcement and political leaders and the public at large to understand the deep frustrations these situations calls in communities of people who always believe that they are beaten battered, and even killed at times, for no justifiable reason. Clearly, there must be accountability and systematic policy changes to address this issue.”