Sunshine returns, May chill remains today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the anticipated return of sunshine today, record cool temperatures are possible this afternoon as highs are likely to fall short of 70°. The record ‘cool high temperature’ for the date is 68° dating back to 1996. The average high temperature this time of the year is 83°. Morning clouds, drizzle and chilly temperatures will start to give way to sunshine by midday as a cold front continues to push farther south, away from the area.