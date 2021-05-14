Sheriff releases video involving inmate’s death at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has released video involving the death of an inmate at the Charleston County jail.
The video released Thursday night shows the events on the morning of Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center involving Jamal Sutherland and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutherland died at the jail after being in jail for just about 12 hours, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.
He was being taken out of his cell to go to a bond hearing but died while being subdued, prosecutors said. Sutherland struggled with mental illness, and was brought to the jail by North Charleston police after a fight at a psychiatric facility he was committed to.
Late Thursday night, Graziano agreed to release the video after the family requested it be released to the public.
“We appreciate the Sheriff’s consideration of our wishes related to the jail video footage of our son and we would like her to release it to the public at this time,” the family said that night.
Lawmakers said on Thursday that they were taking action in response to Sutherland’s death with State Representative J.A. Moore filing several bills aimed at preventing future incidents.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said a forensic autopsy showed the cause of death as “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.” The coroner said the manner of death is currently “undetermined” as the investigation into Sutherland’s death remains open and active.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said her investigation, based on a report from the State Law Enforcement Division, found that Sutherland became unresponsive and died after Charleston County deputies in the jail worked to forcibly remove him from his jail cell so that he could attend a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge.
Sutherland’s death came hours after North Charleston Police transported him from Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Police responded to the facility after staff members called 911 on the night of Jan. 4 to report “a large-scale fight had erupted between patients and staff and that staff urgently needed help from law enforcement,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said.
Summey released a video Wednesday that included audio clips from the 911 call and body cam footage from North Charleston Police officers showing them taking Sutherland into custody. Body cam footage ends as Sutherland is being escorted with a nurse into the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Summey says when North Charleston officers last had Sutherland in their sight, “he was healthy” and was being accompanied by a nurse as he went into the jail.
“It brings me sorrow to know that Jamal passed away the following day on Jan. 5, but I am relieved that video and audio exists to let us see the respect and patience that North Charleston Police Officers displayed that night,” Summey said. “While Jamal’s family continues to grieve his passing, I hope our recordings of the interaction gives the family and the community confidence in the way we conducted ourselves.”
