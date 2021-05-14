Bucs fall in weekend opener at Radford

RADFORD, Va. - Charleston Southern was unable to overcome a late Radford rally in the first game of the weekend series as the Buccaneers fell on Friday night at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium, 14-6.
The Buccaneers (15-24, 15-20 Big South) utilized a five-run sixth inning to fight their way back into the contest after falling behind the Highlanders (20-21, 14-17 Big South) early. Reid Hardwick connected on a two-run home run during the rally, while Johnny Oliveira added a two-run single as CSU cut the deficit down to 9-6 with three innings to play.
Radford put together five runs over the seventh and eighth innings to close out the weekend opener between the two teams with Straton Podaras’ five-hit game highlighting the home team’s efforts on the day.
Daniel Padysak (3-5) suffered the loss after going 3.1 innings and allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out two. Seven CSU relievers combined to go the rest of the way as Radford connected on 17 total hits in the contest.
Tyrell Brewer paced the Bucs with a four-hit day including a double and two runs scored. Oliveira added three RBI, while Connor Aldrich added a three-hit contest. Andrew Bullock drew three walks in the loss.
Greg Duncan (6-2) picked up the win on the mound for Radford after going the first 5.2 innings in the contest. The right-hander allowed 10 hits and six runs (two earned) while striking out six. Landon Higgerson, Bruce Hudson, and Derek Comecq went the rest of the way in scoreless relief.
How They Scored
- Radford put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first with Podaras and Anthony Galati both driving in runs in the inning.
- Dac Archer added an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put the Highlanders ahead 3-0.
- Connor Bagnieski’s solo shot to right field put the Highlanders ahead 4-0 after four innings.
- The Bucs took one back in the top of the fifth as Johnny Oliveira connected on a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Tyrell Brewer.
- Radford added five runs in the fifth to go up 9-1 highlighted by Sean Cheely’s three-run home run in the inning.
- The Bucs put up their own five-run rally in the sixth with Reid Hardwick’s two-run home run sparking the stretch, while Oliveira’s two-run single and Kyle Sandstrom’s RBI base hit narrowing the gap to 9-6.
- Radford added two more runs in the seventh to go up 11-6 as Podaras and Galati both brought runs across the plate in the inning.
- David Bryant’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth capped a three-run inning for the Highlanders and closed out the scoring.
News & Notes
- Tyrell Brewer’s four-hit game marked the first four-hit game by a Charleston Southern player this season and his 10th multi-hit game of the year.
- Reid Hardwick’s two-run shot in the sixth was his second home run of the season and the Bucs’ 18th of the season as a team.
- It marked Hardwick’s first home run since March 13 against UNC Asheville and gave CSU home runs in three consecutive games and five of the last six.
- Connor Aldrich added his 11th multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game of the year.
- Reid Hardwick added his fifth multi-hit game of the year.
- Tyrell Brewer’s double was his seventh of the season and first since April 1 against High Point.
- Bradyn Kail made his team-leading 19th appearance of the season in the contest.
- Other notable relief appearances include Jordan Bridges (18th), Connor Yoder (11th), Sam Massey (13th), Krishna Raj (12th), Christian Baker (13th), and Chase Gockel (sixth).
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Radford close out the weekend series with a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. with both games slated to be streamed on ESPN+.