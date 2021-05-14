WATCH LIVE: City leaders, pastors hold news conference on Charleston County jail death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor and police chief will speak to reporters Friday morning ahead of a news conference from the family of a man who died at the Charleston County jail in January.
Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds and a group of Charleston-area pastors are expected to speak at approximately 11 a.m. from the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.
The news conference is expected to address the public’s reaction to video from inside the Al Cannon Detention Center recorded Jan. 5 showing the events that led to the death of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released the footage late Thursday night after Sutherland’s family requested that it be made public.
Members of Sutherland’s family, meanwhile, will speak at noon from outside the detention center.
Two Charleston County detention deputies who were involved in attempting to remove Sutherland from his cell have been working in an administrative capacity for months since he died.
No charges have been filed in Sutherland’s death so far, but Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she is waiting for additional details on the investigation before deciding whether criminal charges were viable. She said she expects to have the information she needs by the end of June.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.