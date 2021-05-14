Downtown businesses prepared but not worried about potential protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says as of now no permits have been applied for protests in downtown Charleston for Friday night.
Business managers and owners along King Street say Charleston police and the mayor’s office have been in contact with them warning them that protests are a possibility.
Karen Melissas has owned Kids on King for 20 years. She says there’s been an increase in communication between police and businesses since the riots that happened almost a year ago.
“After the last demonstrations and all, they’ve formed a force that sends out email blasts. They’ll call us. They’re in contact with us,” Melissas said. “We’ve asked for that. They did deliver it and they’re on constant communications.”
Other businesses, like the College Mart on King Street, say they have the equipment ready to board up if they need, but they don’t think it’ll be necessary tonight.
“I think if you want to protest there’s plenty open green spaces, that’s fine. I don’t have a problem with protesting, Melissas said. “I just don’t think it needs to be on King Street.”
Many stores and restaurants say they’ve seen more visitors over the last few weeks, and they hope any demonstrations happening can stay in areas like Marion Square and not disrupt businesses.
Police are in the area, including a few staged at Marion Square.
There are yellow bags over some parking meters along King Street as well. Those are part of the changes to King Street traffic that go into effect this week.
Starting at 6 p.m., no on-street parking is allowed on King Street between Spring and Mary Streets, and traffic will be one-way starting at 9 p.m.
