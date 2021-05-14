Elected officials react to video of Sutherland’s death at Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elected officials are reacting to videos involving the death of a man at the Charleston County jail.
Congresswoman Nancy Mace on Friday released a statement regarding the death of Jamal Sutherland saying in part that she is “heartbroken, angry and confused.”
“I will never understand the unnecessary loss of life,” Mace said. “I am calling on the FBI and SLED to conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation. Anyone who may be responsible should be held accountable.”
Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said he wanted leaders to take action.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also released the following statement.
Jamal Sutherland’s death is a tragedy. The video of this incident reveals issues which need to be addressed in training, procedures and policies around law enforcement’s encounters with those experiencing mental illness.
Jamal’s mother, Amy, has bravely challenged us all to learn from her son’s tragic death. We will do so.
I ask that South Carolinians join Peggy and me in lifting Jamal, his family, and his loved ones up in prayer.
