Family of Jamal Sutherland to hold news conference Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the inmate who died in January while in custody at the Charleston County jail will speak to reporters Friday outside the facility.
Their news conference is scheduled for noon.
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died at the jail on Jan. 5 while officers were trying to remove him from his jail cell so he could attend a bond hearing that morning, investigators say.
It will be the first time Sutherland’s family has spoken publicly about his death since the release of video this week detailing his arrest by North Charleston Police as well as the moments leading to his death at the Al Cannon Detention Center approximately 10 hours later.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released the footage late Thursday night, saying she had deferred to the family’s wishes and waited to make the video public only when they were ready for it to be released.
“We appreciate the sheriff’s consideration of our wishes related to the jail video footage of our son and we would like her to release it to the public at this time,” the family said in a statement released Thursday.
Sutherland had been admitted at the jail the night before after North Charleston Police responded to the Palmetto Behavioral Center where staff called 911 to report a fight. He had been charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with that incident, according to jail records.
Sutherland’s family did speak in January, just days after his death.
“He is what I would call my baby. I had a spiritual relationship with him. Jamal loved his family,” his mother, Amy, said in January. “No violence at home. No holes in our walls. Never anything like that. I was just…I wasn’t in the real world. I was not in this world. Not the world of God, was somewhere else.”
She said they didn’t know he was at the jail and not at the healthcare facility and called for changes to the way families are notified.
“I think that there needs to be laws so that when the mentally ill can’t speak for themselves, first of all, you notify his parents,” she said.
Two Charleston County detention deputies who were involved in the attempt to remove Sutherland from his cell that morning were placed on administrative leave and have since been reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation into the incident continues.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges in Sutherland’s death, but says she is waiting for additional information and previously said she hoped to be able to make a decision on charges by the end of June.
