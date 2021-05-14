Lowcountry high school baseball/softball scores (5/14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A - Playoffs
Summerville 1 Lexington 0 - The Green Wave get an RBI from PJ Morlando that proved to be the game winner. Summerville moves on in the winners bracket and will face the winner of Socastee and Wando on Monday.
3-A - Playoffs
Hanahan 7 Aynor 0 - The Hawks move on in the winners bracket and will face the winner of Lakewood and Gilbert on Monday.
SCISA 1-A State Championship - Game 3
St. John’s Christian 13 Dorchester Academy 11 - The Cavaliers hold on to earn the victory and win the state championship winning the series 2-1.
Softball
4-A - Playoffs
Colleton County 5 South Aiken 1 - The Cougars move on in the winners bracket and will host the winner of Midland Valley and South Florence on Monday.
