Mercer beats The Citadel 5-1 on Friday

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel gave up four early runs and was not able to rally in falling 5-1 to Mercer in the first game of a three-game series Friday night at OrthoGeorgia Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 5, The Citadel 1
Records: The Citadel (11-34, 3-21), Mercer (32-17, 16-6)
Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)
Series: Mercer leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Bears got the offense going in the first inning as RJ Yeager got them on the board with a solo homer to right center. MU added two more runs in the inning on a RBI double and run-scoring single.
- MU added a run in the second inning on a RBI single to right center from Yeager.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the seventh inning as Ryan McCarthy crushed a 2-0 pitch deep to center field for a solo shot.
- A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, and a passed ball, allowed the Bears to add an unearned run in the eighth inning.
Inside the Box Score
- Jake Pilarski (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing four runs over 7.0 innings.
- After allowing four runs on seven hits in the first two innings, Pilarski settled down and only allowed three hits over the next five innings. He finished the game with five strikeouts.
- Garett Delano (5-1) picked up the win after allowing just one run on three hits over 8.2 innings.
- Ryan McCarthy led off the seventh inning with a solo home run. The long ball was his team-leading ninth of the season.
- Noah Mitchell recorded his 13th double to lead off the fourth inning. The double ties Mitchell for the team lead.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.