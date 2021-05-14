SC reports 2nd consecutive increase in new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rose above 300 Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
DHEC said tests confirmed 337 new COVID-19 cases, up from 229 on Thursday. Friday’s report also included 203 new probable cases, four confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 487,178 confirmed cases, 99,407 probable cases, 8,471 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
But a higher number of tests, 14,081, over Thursday’s 11,348, revealed a drop in the percent positive rate, which stood at 3.2% Friday, down from Thursday’s 4.7%.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
