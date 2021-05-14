Seahawks Best Cougars in Series Opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- The UNCW Seahawks scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added two in both the sixth and eighth to snap College of Charleston’s five-game winning streak with a series-opening 7-2 victory over College of Charleston on Friday evening in Colonial Athletic Association play at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: UNCW 7, College of Charleston 2
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (22-19, 11-8 CAA), UNCW (27-17, 11-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars opened the scoring with one run in the top of the third before the Seahawks countered with a three-run home half to take a 3-1 lead. UNCW added two in the sixth and two in the eighth as Seahawk ace Landon Roupp held CofC to one run in seven innings of work.
NOTABLES
· Tanner Steffy went 3-for-4 with three singles to pace the offense.
· Harrison Hawkins doubled and scored the Cougars’ second run in the ninth.
· Jared Kirven doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third.
· UNCW and CofC are now tied atop the CAA South Division with equal 11-8 marks.
· The Cougars were limited to a 1-for-9 night with runners on base while UNCW was 6-for-14 with men on the bags.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in game two of the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m.