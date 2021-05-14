Sheriff holding press conference following release of video involving man’s death at jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano will be holding a press conference on Friday afternoon following the release of videos involving the death of a man at the Charleston County detention center.
This follows after Graziano released hours of footage involving the death of Jamal Sutherland who was an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Graziano said she agreed to release the video late Thursday night after the family requested it be released to the public.
“I have deferred to the family’s wishes to keep the video private until they were ready, and they have now asked me to release the jail footage of their son, Jamal Sutherland,” Graziano said in a statement late Thursday night. “I am directing the immediate release of all videos related to his death in their entirety. We agree it is clearly time for the public to view what happened.”
The video released Thursday night shows the events on the morning of Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center involving Sutherland and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutherland died at the jail after being in jail for just about 12 hours, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.
He was being taken out of his cell to go to a bond hearing but died while being subdued, prosecutors said. Sutherland struggled with mental illness, and was brought to the jail by North Charleston police after a fight at a psychiatric facility he was committed to.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said a forensic autopsy showed the cause of death as “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”
The coroner said the manner of death is currently “undetermined” as the investigation into Sutherland’s death remains open and active.
